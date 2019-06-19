UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Food Branch Seals Three Restaurants In Saddar

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 04:07 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has sealed three restaurants in Saddar area over poor cleanliness and unhygienic conditions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has sealed three restaurants in Saddar area over poor cleanliness and unhygienic conditions.

According to RCB spokesman, the RCB Food Branch on the directive of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) conducted operations in different markets under the supervision of Additional Cantonment Executive Officer Faisal Munir and sealed Kentucky Barbeque, Rais Tikka and Aziz Tikka over unhygienic conditions.

The team also checked cleanliness condition of different other restaurants and sealed kitchens of Munchies Fast Food and Hot and Spicy Food.

He informed that the Board was also issuing notices to food outlets for unhygienic conditions.

The food samples were being collected and sent to lab for quality test while fines were also being imposed on the rules violators.

The cases of substandard food items were also being sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators.

The Food Inspectors on the directive of the CEO were conducting surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Allahabad, Peshawar Road and other areas and inspecting cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

In order to ensure supply of quality food items to the residents, he said, the teams were conducting raids at food outlets in different areas on daily basis.

The fines were also being imposed on the stall holders and vendors for unhygienic food and poor cleanliness condition.

The raids would continue, he said adding that the teams were directed to also check the health of the workers serving at the food outlets.

