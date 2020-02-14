UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Hygiene Check; 12 Notices Issued To Food Outlets

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:32 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) hygiene check; 12 notices issued to food outlets

The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued 12 notices to food outlets over unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions during last three days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has issued 12 notices to food outlets over unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions during last three days.

According to RCB Spokesman, total 18 food outlets were checked and the teams collected 25 food samples which were sent to lab for quality test, besides imposing plenty fine on them.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on them.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Chor Chowk, Dhoke Gujran, Allahabad, Peshawar Road and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

In order to ensure supply of quality food items to the residents, he said, the teams were conducting raids at food outlets in different areas on daily basis.

Related Topics

Peshawar Poor Fine Road Allahabad Rawalpindi Saddar Market Court

Recent Stories

Maulana Haideri reacts to PM’s statement about J ..

3 minutes ago

Turkish first lady says Pakistan and Turkey enjoy ..

31 minutes ago

Five new excise facilitation centers to start func ..

7 minutes ago

Police arrest murderers, drug dealer in Peshawar

7 minutes ago

Wani welcomes Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdog ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) intercept ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.