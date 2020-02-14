Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) hygiene check; 12 notices issued to food outlets

The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued 12 notices to food outlets over unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions during last three days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has issued 12 notices to food outlets over unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions during last three days.

According to RCB Spokesman, total 18 food outlets were checked and the teams collected 25 food samples which were sent to lab for quality test, besides imposing plenty fine on them.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on them.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Chor Chowk, Dhoke Gujran, Allahabad, Peshawar Road and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

In order to ensure supply of quality food items to the residents, he said, the teams were conducting raids at food outlets in different areas on daily basis.