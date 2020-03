Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) hygiene check: 12 notices issued to food outlets

The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Wednesday issued 12 notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Wednesday issued 12 notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions.

According to RCB Food Branch, total 35 food samples were collected which were sent to lab for quality test while fines were also imposed on rules violators.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Allahabad, PeshawarRoad and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at 60 food outlets.

In order to ensure supply of quality food items to the residents, he said, the teams were conducting raids at food outlets in different areas on daily basis.