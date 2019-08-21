Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) inspects 2709 houses during anti-dengue drive

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under anti-dengue drive has inspected 2709 houses and removed dengue larva from 40 sites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) under anti-dengue drive has inspected 2709 houses and removed dengue larva from 40 sites.

RCB spokesman Qasier Mahmood told APP that the Board had taken effective measures to control dengue while special teams under anti-dengue drive were inspecting residential and commercial places and educating the citizens about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue.

2070 other points were checked by male and female health workers during outdoor inspection while dengue larva found at 10 points was removed from different areas including British Homes, Naseerabad, Westridge, Masrial Road, Chor, Range Road and Dhoke Gujaran areas. A large number of containers were also checked during the drive, he added.

He said, action in accordance with the law was taken against the violators of the orders of the authorities to save the public from spread of dengue mosquitoes.

The main focus of the campaign was on public health education.

The sanitary staff had been directed to ensure timely cleanliness and proper solid waste disposal in all areas, he added.

RCB teams were also visiting hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyards/godowns and the citizens were being informed about dengue and adoption of maximum precautionary measures against the disease.

The teams were removing stagnant water and dengue larvae from several breeding sites.

He said vulnerable points were regularly being checked and special inspection was conducted to check dengue mosquito larvae.

The spokesman urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and remove stagnant water from their homes and roof tops as most of dengue larvae and adult mosquito is found in air coolers, water drums and scrap items.