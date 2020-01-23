Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issues 20 notices on illegal construction

UrduPoint.com
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has issued notices to 20 property owners for illegal construction.

Talking to APP, RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood said, several raids on the directive of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sabtain Raza were conducted by RCB, building control department teams during last seven days issued notices to the owners of buildings and structures constructed illegally.

The staff concerned conducted raids in several areas including Marble Factory area, Usmania Colony, Farooqabad, Masrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Ahmedabad Peshawar Road and other areas and the building rules violators were issued notices as RCB administration was taking action in accordance with the law against illegal constructions in cantt areas.

He said, the ongoing operation against illegal construction in RCB areas had been accelerated on the special instruction of the CEO.

The citizens should not violate the rules else stern action would be taken against the violators , he warned.

