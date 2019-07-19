UrduPoint.com
Fri 19th July 2019 | 05:06 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issues notices to 345 non trade license holders

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued 345 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has issued 345 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas.

According to RCB spokesman, the Board on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer, Sibtain Raza was taking strict action in accordance with the law against non trade license holders.

RCB, food Control Department conducted operations against non trade license holders and served warning notices to over 345 bakeries, general stores, dairy shops, medical stores, chicken shops and others in different areas of Dhoke Syedan Road, Kalma Chowk, Bakra Mandi, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Mustakeem Road, Saham Road, Tench Bhatta, Masrial Road and other areas.

The department also received a large number of applications and issued new licenses to 214 shopkeepers who had met all the requirementsfor the license and recovered Rs 600,000.

