UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Issues Notices To 520 Non Trade License Holders

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 57 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 01:16 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issues notices to 520 non trade license holders

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued 520 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has issued 520 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas.

According to details, RCB has decided to take strict action in accordance with the law against non trade license holders.

RCB, food Control Department in this respect conducted operations against non trade license holders and served warning notices to over 520 bakeries, general stores, dairy shops, medical stores, chicken shops and others in different areas of Dhoke Syedan Road, Kalma Chowk, Bakra Mandi, Afshan Colony, Dhoke MustakeemRoad, Saham Road, Tench Bhatta, Masrial Road and other areas.

The department also received a large number of applications and issued new licenses to 215 shopkeepers who had met all the requirements for the license and collected Rs 1.4 million revenue.

Related Topics

Road Rawalpindi All Million

Recent Stories

PPP Senator Robina Khalid indicted in Lok Virsa Co ..

56 seconds ago

Proposed land acquired for children hospital

1 minute ago

Crocodiles hunt in flooded Indian city

1 minute ago

Opposition to accept defeat: Pakistan Tehreek-e-In ..

1 minute ago

No-deal Brexit an 'instantaneous' shock to economy ..

27 seconds ago

Japan approves bill removing S. Korea from list of ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.