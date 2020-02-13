Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issues notices to 315 non trade license holders

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued 315 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has issued 315 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas.

According to details, RCB had decided to take stern action in accordance with the law against non trade license holders.

RCB, food Control Department in this respect conducted operations against non trade license holders and served warning notices to over 315 bakeries, general stores, dairy shops, medical stores, chicken shops and others in different areas of Dhoke Syedan Road, Kalma Chowk, Bakra Mandi, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Mustakeem Road, Saham Road, Tench Bhatta, Masrial Road and other areas.

The department also received a large number of applications and issued new licenses to 260 shopkeepers who had met all the requirements for the license and collected over Rs 500,000 revenue.