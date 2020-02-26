UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 04:27 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issues notices to 345 non-trade license holders

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued 345 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has issued 345 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas.

According to details, RCB has decided to take strict action in accordance with the law against non trade license holders.

RCB, food Control Department in this respect conducted operations againstnon-trade license holders and served warning notices to over 345 bakeries, general stores, dairy shops, medical stores, chicken shops and others in different areas of Dhoke Syedan Road, Kalma Chowk, Bakra Mandi, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Mustakeem Road, Saham Road, Tench Bhatta, Masrial Road and other areas.

The department also received a large number of applications and issued new licenses to 240 shopkeepers who have met all the requirements for the license and recovered Rs 800,000.

