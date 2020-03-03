UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Issues Notices To 370 Non Trade License Holders

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 12:13 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issues notices to 370 non trade license holders

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued 370 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has issued 370 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas.

According to details, RCB has decided to take strict action in accordance with the law against non trade license holders.

RCB, food Control Department in this respect conducted operations against non trade license holders and served warning notices to over 370 bakeries, general stores, dairy shops, medical stores, chicken shops and others in different areas of Dhoke Syedan Road, Kalma Chowk, Bakra Mandi, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Mustakeem Road,Saham Road, Tench Bhatta, Masrial Road and other areas.

The department also received a large number of applications and issued new licenses to 240 shopkeepers who have met all the requirements for the license and recovered Rs 600,000.

