Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issues notices to 350 non trade license holders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has issued 350 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas.

According to details, RCB had decided to take strict action in accordance with the law against non trade license holders.

RCB, food Control Department in this respect conducted operations against non trade license holders and served warning notices to over 350 bakeries, general stores, dairy shops, medical stores, chicken shops and others in different areas of Dhoke Syedan Road, Kalma Chowk, Bakra Mandi, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Mustakeem Road, Saham Road, Tench Bhatta, Masrial Road and other areas.

The department also received a large number of applications and issued new licenses to 175 shopkeepers who had met all the requirements for the license and collected over Rs 300,000 revenue.