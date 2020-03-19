Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issues notices to 340 non trade license holders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has issued 340 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas.

According to RCB spokesman, the enforcement wing on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer, Sibtain Raza took action in accordance with the law against non trade license holders.

RCB, food Control Department conducted operations against the rules violators and served warning notices to over 340 bakeries, general stores, dairy shops,medical stores, chicken shops and others in different areas of Dhoke Syedan Road, Kalma Chowk, Bakra Mandi, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Mustakeem Road, Saham Road, Tench Bhatta, Masrial Road and other areas.

The department also received a large number of applications and issued new licenses to 80 shopkeepers who had met all the requirements for the license and collected over Rs 500,000 revenue.