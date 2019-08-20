Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issues six notices to food outlets for unhygienic condition

The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued six notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ):The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued six notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions.

According to RCB Food Branch, total 12 food outlets were checked and the teams collected 10 food samples which were sent to lab for quality test while fines were also imposed on rules violators.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Allahabad, Peshawar Road and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

In order to ensure supply of quality food items to the residents, he said, the teams were conducting raids at food outlets in different areas on daily basis.

The fines were also being imposed on the stall holders and vendors for unhygienic food and poor cleanliness condition.

The raids would continue, he said adding that the teams were directed to also check the health of the workers serving at the food outlets.

Meanwhile, RCB teams under anti-encroachment operation confiscated three truckload goods from different markets.

The encroachments were removed from areas of Masrial Road, Allahabad, Westridge, Mehfooz Road, Haider Road, Bank Road, Adam Jee Road, Hathi Chowk, Chor Chowk, Saddar and Bakra Mandi areas. Handcarts, counters, chairs, tables and other items of the encroachers were confiscated which would not be returned to the encroachers and auctioned, he added.

The shopkeepers had been earlier warned not to encroach space on roadsides and keep their goods inside the shops else strict legal action would be taken.