Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) launches operation against stray dogs

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Wednesday launched an operation against stray dogs and killed 25 stray dogs in different localities of the cantonment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Wednesday launched an operation against stray dogs and killed 25 stray dogs in different localities of the cantonment.

The RCB spokesman talking to APP said, the Sanitation Branch of RCB on the directives of CEO, had accelerated operation against stray dogs.

He said that they had started a drive against stray dogs on several complaints of the residents.

According to the residents of different areas of the cantonment, stray dogs create difficulties for them, especially children.

They are perturbed over ever-increasing number of stray dogs in different residential and commercial areas.

Faisal, a resident of Peoples Colony said that stray dogs roamed in streets and created fear among the residents, particularly children.

Altaf, a resident of Dhoke Syedan said that the concerned authorities should continue operation against stray dogs till their complete elimination.