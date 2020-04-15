UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Plants Over 17000 Saplings Under Spring Plantation Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 05:18 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) plants over 17000 saplings under spring plantation campaign

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under spring plantation campaign has planted over 17000 saplings of different species at various areas, intersections, schools, parks, graveyards and other public places to beautify the areas and for healthy environment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) under spring plantation campaign has planted over 17000 saplings of different species at various areas, intersections, schools, parks, graveyards and other public places to beautify the areas and for healthy environment.

According to RCB spokesman, Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (ACEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) visited different sites and inspected the plantation during the campaign. A plan had also been formulated for urban forest at Bhatta Chowk, he added.

He said, Pine, 'Amaltas', 'Chinar', Guava, 'Kinnow', Lemon, 'Raat ki Rani' (Cestrum), Alstonia, Bougainvillea and other plants were planted in houses, offices and at roadsides under the campaign 'Clean and Green Pakistan.'He said that well trained staff of garden branch of RCB were engaged to accomplish the job. These professionals were ordered to approach the houses, offices, schools and colleges etc to ensure proper plantation and to apprise the residents how to take care of these plants, he said.

