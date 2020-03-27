UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) President Visits QIH, Inspects Health Facilities To Treat Coronavirus Patients In Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) President visits QIH, inspects health facilities to treat coronavirus patients in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) President Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani Friday visited Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital (QIH) and inspected medical treatment facilities available in the hospital for coronavirus patients.

During his visit, the QIH management briefed the RCB president about the medical treatment facilities and other arrangements made for coronavirus patients.

Moreover, the management informed, the hospital had 10 ventilators.

The RCB president inspected quarantine, isolation ward and screening center. He was informed that the hospital has established a state of the art facility to treat coronavirus patients.

The hospital in case of emergency can expand the isolation ward's capacity up to 100 beds. Additional Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB Faisal Munir Watto was also present on the occasion.

