Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) recovers Rs 4.2 mln water dues from consumers

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under its ongoing campaign against water charges defaulters recovered over Rs 4.2 million from the consumers during July

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) under its ongoing campaign against water charges defaulters recovered over Rs 4.2 million from the consumers during July.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood, the Board on the directive of CEO, RCB Sibtain Raza launched a campaign to recover water dues outstanding against the consumers and also snapped 325 water connections in different areas.

The water branch conducted operations in Chor, Masrial Road, Naseerabad, Seham, Pirwadhai Mor, Peoples Colony, Chungi Number 22, Tench Bhatta and other areas.

He said that the water branch services were being improved to facilitate the consumers and all the record had been computerized.

Now, more than 52,000 consumers of RCB were getting computerized water bills, he added.