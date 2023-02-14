UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Removes 600 Tons Garbage Daily: CEO

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 09:55 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under its ongoing cleanliness campaign removed nearly 600 tons of garbage daily, said Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) RCB Imran Gulzar here on Tuesday.

Attending a 'Khuli Kutchery' held at RCB office while addressing the complaints of the Cantt residents he informed that the board was utilizing all available resources to clean all Cantt areas. A large number of citizens attended the fifth 'Khuli Kutchery' held on the special directives of Director General Military Land and Cantonments to address complaints of the citizens.

On the occasion, Vice President RCB, Malik Munir, Deputy Executive Officer Muhammad Tanveer, Assistant Secretary and RCB spokesman Muhammad Riasat, elected RCB members besides the Heads of all the departments were present.

He urged the residents to throw garbage at the dumping points or in trash trolleys installed in all Cantt areas as it would help the sanitation staff to remove the garbage properly.

Imran Gulzar talking to the participants said that all-out efforts were being made to resolve the complaints of the residents without any discrimination.

Talking about cleanliness, the CEO told that the RCB sanitation staff was working hard to clean all Cantt areas.

He once again appealed to the residents to cooperate with RCB sanitation staff and throw garbage at garbage points.

During the 'Khuli Kutchery', the complaints regarding different branches, including sanitation, engineering, tax, water supply, enforcement and other branches were heard and the authorities concerned were directed to resolve the complaints within the shortest possible time frame to provide relief to the people.

Imran Gulzar expressed the hope that the citizens would cooperate with the Cantt administration and staff working for their facilitation.

The RCB spokesman said that the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide relief to the residents and resolve their complaints on priority.

