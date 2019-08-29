UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Seals Five Sites For Not Following Dengue SOP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 02:13 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has sealed five sites as the owners failed to comply with the dengue standard operating procedure (SOP)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has sealed five sites as the owners failed to comply with the dengue standard operating procedure (SOP).

According to RCB spokesman, Public Health Officer, RCB, Waris Bhatti along with anti-dengue team conducted raids in different areas including Habib Colony, Masrial Road and Chamanabad and checked 25 sites while dengue larvae was found at five points.

He said, different areas including under construction sites were regularly being visited by RCB anti-dengue teams to check dengue larvae while the violators of the SOP were imposed Rs 35,000 fine.

The team also conducted anti-dengue spray in Kola Center, Moulvi Muhammad Hussain Street, Saddar, Qasim Market, Cobb Lane, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Chaudharian, Peshawar Road and Range Road.

The Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) RCB, Sibtain Raza had directed the officers concerned to take strict action against those flouting the government orders on dengue prevention.

He urged the residents to adopt all possible precautionary measures and contact the RCB if they found dengue larvae near their houses.

He said, the authorities would send teams for sprays.

Meanwhile, RCB under anti-dengue drive inspected 2230 houses and removed dengue larva from 40 points during last two days.

The spokesman informed that the Board had taken effective measures to control dengue while special teams under anti-dengue drive were inspecting residential and commercial places and educating the citizens about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue. 2230 houses and a large number of other points were checked by male and female health workers during door-to-door campaign while dengue larva found at 40 points including 25 houses in British Homes, Naseerabad, Westridge, Masrial Road, Chor, Range Road and Dhoke Gujaran areas was removed.

He said, action in accordance with the law was taken against the violators of the orders of the authorities to save the public from spread of dengue mosquitoes.

RCB teams were also visiting hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyards/godowns and the citizens were being informed about dengue and adoption of maximum precautionary measures against the disease.

