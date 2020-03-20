Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) shuts down CB care center

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has shut down Cantonment Board Care Center for an indefinite period in view of coronavirus threat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has shut down Cantonment Board Care Center for an indefinite period in view of coronavirus threat.

According to RCB spokesman, the residents have been advised to use CB Care App to get registered their complaints or contact the board officials at UAN no. 051-111-07-07-07 and 051-9274401-4.

He said the board has accelerated its ongoing public awareness campaign on coronavirus for the larger benefit of the residents.

The board had also displayed awareness banners at various points to highlight coronavirus preventive measures.

He informed that Dr. Asia Shahzad Qureshi of Cantonment General Hospital had been appointed focal person for coronavirus.

Special awareness campaign was being run through newspapers, pamphlets, bill boards and banners, he said adding, a 50 bed, special isolation ward had been set up in Cantonment General Hospital (CGH).

He said, arrangements were also being made to procure corona protection kits besides training of doctors and staff concerned of CGH.

In order to further improve cleanliness condition of cantt areas, he said, special arrangements were also being made.

He said, President Cantonment Board had directed the board to take all possible measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Arrangements were also being taken to set up corona isolation wards in all private hospitals of the cantonment, he added.

Public places particularly marriage halls, hotels and parks had been shut down to ensure safety of the residents, he added.

He said, the board authorities were trying to ensure availability of sufficient quantity of face masks and hand wash sanitizers in CGH.

He said, efforts were being made to aware the people about the precautionary measures needed to be taken to prevent spread of coronavirus.