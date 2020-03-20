UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Shuts Down CB Care Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:15 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) shuts down CB care center

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has shut down Cantonment Board Care Center for an indefinite period in view of coronavirus threat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has shut down Cantonment Board Care Center for an indefinite period in view of coronavirus threat.

According to RCB spokesman, the residents have been advised to use CB Care App to get registered their complaints or contact the board officials at UAN no. 051-111-07-07-07 and 051-9274401-4.

He said the board has accelerated its ongoing public awareness campaign on coronavirus for the larger benefit of the residents.

The board had also displayed awareness banners at various points to highlight coronavirus preventive measures.

He informed that Dr. Asia Shahzad Qureshi of Cantonment General Hospital had been appointed focal person for coronavirus.

Special awareness campaign was being run through newspapers, pamphlets, bill boards and banners, he said adding, a 50 bed, special isolation ward had been set up in Cantonment General Hospital (CGH).

He said, arrangements were also being made to procure corona protection kits besides training of doctors and staff concerned of CGH.

In order to further improve cleanliness condition of cantt areas, he said, special arrangements were also being made.

He said, President Cantonment Board had directed the board to take all possible measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Arrangements were also being taken to set up corona isolation wards in all private hospitals of the cantonment, he added.

Public places particularly marriage halls, hotels and parks had been shut down to ensure safety of the residents, he added.

He said, the board authorities were trying to ensure availability of sufficient quantity of face masks and hand wash sanitizers in CGH.

He said, efforts were being made to aware the people about the precautionary measures needed to be taken to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Marriage Rawalpindi All Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CM Punjab, Usman Buzdar alerts cabinet members to ..

8 minutes ago

Top Diplomats of Germany, Ukraine to Discuss COVID ..

8 minutes ago

Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 10,000, Drive ..

5 minutes ago

South African Airways grounds international flight ..

5 minutes ago

Rupee loses 10 paisa against dollar in interbank

16 minutes ago

Citizens are being repeatedly encouraged to wash h ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.