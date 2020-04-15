Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) sprays sodium hypochlorite in different areas

UrduPoint.com
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Wednesday sprayed sodium hypochlorite in different areas of Ward number 1 to 10 and covered different areas including Naseerabad, Westridge Valley, Karbala Gate, Transit Camp, Adra, New Jan Colony, Wapda Colony, Masrial Road, Peoples Colony, Cantt Colony, Shabbir Lane and other areas.

According to a RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, RCB on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer, Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik is carrying out anti-coronavirus spray in its jurisdiction to prevent spread of the virus.

He said the board had decided to carry out the spray thrice a month in all RCB wards. He said, the CEO had urged the citizens to stay home and adopt preventive measures against the disease.

Earlier, the RCB had sprayed sodium hypochlorite in Ward 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 and 10 and covered areas including main roads, streets, mosques and other areas.

The campaign was being supervised and monitored by Public Health Officer, RCB, Waris Bhatti. Main roads, streets, mosques and several other points of different wards were sprayed with disinfectant, he said adding that all out efforts were being made and different Cantonment areas were being sprayed with sodium hypochlorite on daily basis to eradicate the possible spread of the disease in Cantt areas. The board was also washing different RCB areas with chlorine mixed water. The RCB had completed campaign in different areas of the Cantt and the sanitation staff washed different mosques and main roads with chlorine mixed water.

