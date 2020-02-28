UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Takes Strict Action Against 25 Tax Defaulters

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:17 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) takes strict action against 25 tax defaulters

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) enforcement team in a crackdown against property tax defaulters has taken strict action against 25 tax defaulters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) enforcement team in a crackdown against property tax defaulters has taken strict action against 25 tax defaulters.

According to RCB spokesman, the civic body had launched a campaign to recover property tax and sealed a large Number of properties of the defaulters in Allahabad, Naseerabad, Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi, Awan Town, Marble Factory, Dhoke Gujran, Peoples Colony and other areas as their owners could not pay property tax for the last several years.

On the special directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO), campaign to recover water charges has also been accelerated, he saidand warned the residents that stern action would be taken against the defaulters.

