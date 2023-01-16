Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) to hold 'Khuli Kutchery' on Jan 17

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) will hold a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on January 17 to address the complaints of the people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) will hold a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on January 17 to address the complaints of the people.

According to an RCB spokesman, the authorities concerned would hold a 'Khuli Kutchery' on Tuesday at 2 PM to address the complaints of the residents.

He informed Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB Imran Gulzar, Vice President RCB Malik Munir Ahmed, Additional Cantonment Executive Officer, Umair Mehboob and members of the cantonment board would also attend the Khuli Kutchery.

He said the 'Khuli Kutchery' was being held to provide relief to the residents and resolve their complaints on priority.