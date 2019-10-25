UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Recovers 12.84 Mln Water Dues

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 08:20 PM

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board has collected Rs 12.84 million in water charges under its ongoing campaign to recover outstanding dues

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board has collected Rs 12.84 million in water charges under its ongoing campaign to recover outstanding dues.

According to RCB spokesman, notices were issued to defaulters on non-payment of water bills and recovered an amount of Rs 12.

84 million from Tench Bhatta, Range road, Bakra mandi, Saddar, and Naseerabad areas.

He said the water recovery cell of RCB also challaned consumers using illegal means of getting water and causing inconvenience to the neighbors.

