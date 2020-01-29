Rawalpindi Cantonment Board recovers 17 mln water dues

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board has collected Rs 17 million in water charges under its ongoing campaign to recover outstanding dues

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board has collected Rs 17 million in water charges under its ongoing campaign to recover outstanding dues.

According to RCB spokesman, earlier notices were issued to defaulters on non-payment of water bills and recovered an amount of Rs 17 million from Tench Bhatta, Range Road, Bakra Mandi, Saddar, and Naseerabad areas, he said.

He said the water recovery cell of RCB also challaned consumers using illegal means of getting water and causing inconvenience to the neighbours.