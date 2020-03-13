UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Recovers Rs 2.8 Mln Water Dues From Consumers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 06:47 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board recovers Rs 2.8 mln water dues from consumers

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under its ongoing campaign against defaulters of water dues recovered over Rs 2.8 million from the consumers during last week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under its ongoing campaign against defaulters of water dues recovered over Rs 2.8 million from the consumers during last week.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, the board on directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza launched a drive to recover water dues outstanding against the consumers and also snapped 67 water connections in different areas.

The water branch conducted operations in Tench Bhatta, Range Road, Bakra Mandi, Saddar, Westridge, Naseerabad and other areas.

He said that the water branch services were being improved to facilitate consumers and all the record had been computerised. Now, the consumers were getting computerized water bills, he added.

The spokesman further said that the RCB Public Facilitation Center received 209 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 83.

The RCB's public facilitation center received 97 complaints from the residents regarding electricity of which 41 were resolved, whereas out of 346 complaints regarding water supply six were resolved on urgent basis.

Similarly, out of 78 complaints lodged by the residents relating to sanitation, 36 were resolved during the period.

He informed, Sibtain Raza had issued special instructions to officials of RCB's Public Facilitation Center to facilitate the citizens and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.

