Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Removes 1739 Tonnes Waste During Cleanliness Campaign

Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:41 PM

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board in its ongoing cleanliness campaign removed 1739 tonnes of waste from different parts of the cantt on the fifth day of the cleanliness week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board in its ongoing cleanliness campaign removed 1739 tonnes of waste from different parts of the cantt on the fifth day of the cleanliness week.

RCB spokesman Qaisar Mehmood said a comprehensive cleanliness plan has been chalked out to remove waste under which all sanitary workers are working to make the campaign a success.

He said the whole machinery is being used for removal of garbage and waste from all cantt areas while all available resources are being utilized to fulfill the task during the campaign.

The spokesman said pamphlets to create awareness among the general public were being distributed at all main points of the cantt which have phone numbers of the relevant officers with their Names.

He said after completion of the campaign on Dec 21, all collection points and areas would be sprayed.

