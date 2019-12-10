Rawalpindi Cantonment Board removes 2249 tonnes waste from various parts of cantt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) during its ongoing cleanliness campaign removed 2,249 tonnes of waste from different parts of the cantt on the sixth day of the cleanliness week.

RCB spokesman Qaisar Mehmood said a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been chalked out to remove waste under which all sanitary workers were working to make the campaign a success.

He said the whole machinery was being used for removal of garbage and waste from all cantt areas while all available resources were being utilized to fulfill the task during the campaign.

The spokesman said pamphlets to create awareness among the general public were being distributed at all main points of the cantt which had phone numbers of the relevant officers with their Names.