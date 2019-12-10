UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Removes 2249 Tonnes Waste From Various Parts Of Cantt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 07:54 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board removes 2249 tonnes waste from various parts of cantt

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) during its ongoing cleanliness campaign removed 2,249 tonnes of waste from different parts of the cantt on the sixth day of the cleanliness week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) during its ongoing cleanliness campaign removed 2,249 tonnes of waste from different parts of the cantt on the sixth day of the cleanliness week.

RCB spokesman Qaisar Mehmood said a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been chalked out to remove waste under which all sanitary workers were working to make the campaign a success.

He said the whole machinery was being used for removal of garbage and waste from all cantt areas while all available resources were being utilized to fulfill the task during the campaign.

The spokesman said pamphlets to create awareness among the general public were being distributed at all main points of the cantt which had phone numbers of the relevant officers with their Names.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister condoles death of Col (r) Muhammad ..

1 minute ago

Performance of district Overseas Pakistanis Commis ..

1 minute ago

Russian court sentences 11 for Saint Petersburg bo ..

1 minute ago

'I have questions': Russian high-jump star Lasitsk ..

1 minute ago

Russia, Laos Begin Laros-2019 Tank Drills - Easter ..

8 minutes ago

Entire nation to fight war for Kashmir's freedom: ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.