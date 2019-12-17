UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Removes 5411 Tonnes Waste During Cleanliness Campaign

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 07:16 PM

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) in its ongoing cleanliness campaign had removed 5411 tonnes of waste from different parts of the Cantt areas during last 12 days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) in its ongoing cleanliness campaign had removed 5411 tonnes of waste from different parts of the Cantt areas during last 12 days.

RCB spokesman Qaisar Mehmood said a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been chalked out to remove waste under which all sanitary workers were working to make the campaign a success.

He said the whole machinery was being used for removal of garbage and waste from all Cantt areas while all available resources were being utilized to fulfill the task during the campaign.

He said pamphlets, to create awareness among the general public were being distributed at all main points of the Cantt which had phone numbers of the relevant departments.

He also called upon the residents to extend full cooperation to the civic body and put garbage in dustbins placed in various areas.

