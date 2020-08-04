UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Removes Over 4000 Tones Offal, Entrails On Eid

Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:01 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) removed over 4,000 tones offal and entrails during three days of Eidul Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) removed over 4,000 tones offal and entrails during three days of Eidul Azha.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the board had deployed 730 sanitary workers under the supervision of 23 sanitary supervisors and five sanitary inspectors.

He said that this year, the board had made excellent arrangements to remove entrails and offal of sacrificial animals and the operation were hailed largely by the citizens.

The board completed the cleanliness operation on Monday, he said adding, over 830 complaints were received at the control room during three days of Eidul Azha which were addressed properly.

He said, offal and entrails, removed from Cantt areas were buried in trenching ground Chakri Road.

He said, the Cantonment Executive Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik inspected all Cantt areas and expressed satisfaction over performance of the sanitary staff.

All the transfer stations have been cleared, properly washed and sprayed, he added.

He said, over 25,000 garbage bags were also distributed among the residents to facilitate them, adding, maximum available resources were utilized to accomplish the task during Eidul-Azha holidays.

The board used 122 vehicles including dumpers, tractor trolleys, pick ups, compactors, trucks, excavators, with a large number of hand-carts to remove garbage, entrails of animals and offal from all Cantonment areas.

The cleanliness operation was monitored by Additional Cantonment Executive Officer, Faisal Munir Wattoo, Deputy CEO Ghulam Sabir Basra and Public Health Officer, Waris Bhatti and presented a report the CEO RCB.

