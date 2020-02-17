UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Seals 200 Properties Of Tax Defaulters

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 07:05 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board seals 200 properties of tax defaulters

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) enforcement team in a crackdown against property tax defaulters has sealed 200 properties in different areas

According to RCB spokesman, the civic body sealed the properties in Masrial, Chor, Allahabad, Naseerabad, Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi, Dhamial Camp, Awan Town, Marble Factory and Dhoke Gujran areas as their owners could not pay property tax for the last several years.

The spokesman said the RCB teams on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer, Sibtain Raza had accelerated the property tax recovery campaign andthe official concerned were holding meeting on daily basis to improve tax recovery.

He warned the property owners to pay the taxes, otherwise stern action would be taken against tax defaulters.

