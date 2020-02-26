UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Seals 35 Commercial Properties Of Tax Defaulters

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:08 PM

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) enforcement team in a crackdown against property tax defaulters has sealed 35 commercial properties in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) enforcement team in a crackdown against property tax defaulters has sealed 35 commercial properties in different areas.

According to RCB spokesman, the civic body sealed the properties in Allahabad, Naseerabad, Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi, Awan Town, Marble Factory, Dhoke Gujran and Peoples Colony areas as their owners could not pay property tax for the last several years.

On the special directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO), campaign to recover water charges has also been accelerated, he said and warned the residents that stern action would be taken against the defaulters.

