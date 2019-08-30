Rawalpindi Cantonment Board seals four sites for not following dengue SOP

UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has sealed four sites as the owners failed to comply with the dengue standard operating procedure (SOP)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has sealed four sites as the owners failed to comply with the dengue standard operating procedure (SOP).

According to RCB spokesman, Public Health Officer, RCB, Waris Bhatti along with anti-dengue team conducted raids in different areas including Azizabad, Kiani Road, Mughalabad, Noorani Mohalla, Tench Bhatta and Abid Majeed Road and checked 38 sites while dengue larvae was found at four points which were sealed. The team also imposed Rs 50,000 fine on the violators, he told.

He said, different areas including under construction sites were regularly being visited by RCB anti-dengue teams to check dengue larvae. The team also conducted fogging at aforesaid areas.

The Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) RCB, Sibtain Raza had directed the officers concerned to take strict action against those flouting the government orders on dengue prevention.

He urged the residents to adopt all possible precautionary measures and contact the RCB if they found dengue larvae near their houses. He said, the authorities would send teams for sprays.

Meanwhile, a meeting regarding anti-dengue campaign was held at Rawalpindi Cantonment Board office which was chaired by Additional Executive Officer Faisal Munir Wattoo and attended by Vice President Malik Munir, Public Health Officer,RCB Waris Bhatti, Deputy District Health Officer Cantt Dr. Sohail, health officials and RCB dengue supervisors. The meeting reviewed the performance of anti-dengue teams.

