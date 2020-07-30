UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board To Deploy 650 Sanitary Workers To Ensure Cleanliness On Eid

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 03:40 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board to deploy 650 sanitary workers to ensure cleanliness on Eid

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) will deploy over 650 sanitary workers under the supervision of six sanitary inspectors and 34 supervisors to ensure cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) will deploy over 650 sanitary workers under the supervision of six sanitary inspectors and 34 supervisors to ensure cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha.

According to RCB spokesman, the Board has finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha to dispose of entrails of sacrificial animals while over 25,000 garbage bags are also being distributed among the residents to facilitate them.

He informed that on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB, Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik, a cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha had been formulated under which maximum available resources would be utilized to accomplish the task during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

He said over 122 vehicles including dumpers, tractor trolleys, pick ups, compactors, trucks, excavators, with a large number of hand-carts would be used to remove garbage, entrails of animals and offal from all Cantonment areas.

Talking to APP he said, the cleanliness plan was finalized in a special meeting presided over by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cantonment Board.

Cantonment Board has been divided into six sectors to make effective the cleanliness arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha while a main control room/complaint cell would also be set up in RCB office besides 10 complaint cells in all wards of the Board.

Banners are being displayed in all the wards with phone numbers of complaint cells and sanitary supervisors.

The citizens can also use universal number 111-07-07-07 and 051-9274403 for registration of complaints.

He further said all the wards would have a separate Sanitary Inspector In-charge to clear the area effectively.

The Eid holidays of all the sanitary workers of RCB has been cancelled while officials of the department concerned to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days, he said and informed that the staff of water supply department of RCB would also be on duty during Eid holidays.

He informed that the board has also made cleanliness arrangements for 32 'Ijtamai Qurbani' points. Five garbage transfer points would also be set up in different areas, he added.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the sanitary workers and dump entrails of the sacrificial animals and offal at specific collection points from where, these could be removed properly.

According to Chief Sanitary Inspector, RCB, Waris Bhatti, after completion of the cleanliness task and removal of offal, all collection points and other areas would be cleaned and sprayed.

He informed that the officers concerned would supervise the entire operation while overall monitoring would be conducted by CEO, RCB and Additional CEO.

Related Topics

Water Holidays Vehicles Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

IHC to hear govt’s peal for appointment of legal ..

32 minutes ago

SARP elects new office-bearers

33 minutes ago

SARP elects new office-bearers

39 minutes ago

NDMA Chairman says govt took best measures to coun ..

48 minutes ago

Excise deptt offers 15 pc relaxation for submissio ..

2 minutes ago

Sarwar expresses grief over death of Golra shrine' ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.