Rawalpindi Cantonment Board to deploy 650 sanitary workers to ensure cleanliness on Eid

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) will deploy over 650 sanitary workers under the supervision of six sanitary inspectors and 34 supervisors to ensure cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) will deploy over 650 sanitary workers under the supervision of six sanitary inspectors and 34 supervisors to ensure cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha.

According to RCB spokesman, the Board has finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha to dispose of entrails of sacrificial animals while over 25,000 garbage bags are also being distributed among the residents to facilitate them.

He informed that on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB, Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik, a cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha had been formulated under which maximum available resources would be utilized to accomplish the task during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

He said over 122 vehicles including dumpers, tractor trolleys, pick ups, compactors, trucks, excavators, with a large number of hand-carts would be used to remove garbage, entrails of animals and offal from all Cantonment areas.

Talking to APP he said, the cleanliness plan was finalized in a special meeting presided over by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cantonment Board.

Cantonment Board has been divided into six sectors to make effective the cleanliness arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha while a main control room/complaint cell would also be set up in RCB office besides 10 complaint cells in all wards of the Board.

Banners are being displayed in all the wards with phone numbers of complaint cells and sanitary supervisors.

The citizens can also use universal number 111-07-07-07 and 051-9274403 for registration of complaints.

He further said all the wards would have a separate Sanitary Inspector In-charge to clear the area effectively.

The Eid holidays of all the sanitary workers of RCB has been cancelled while officials of the department concerned to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days, he said and informed that the staff of water supply department of RCB would also be on duty during Eid holidays.

He informed that the board has also made cleanliness arrangements for 32 'Ijtamai Qurbani' points. Five garbage transfer points would also be set up in different areas, he added.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the sanitary workers and dump entrails of the sacrificial animals and offal at specific collection points from where, these could be removed properly.

According to Chief Sanitary Inspector, RCB, Waris Bhatti, after completion of the cleanliness task and removal of offal, all collection points and other areas would be cleaned and sprayed.

He informed that the officers concerned would supervise the entire operation while overall monitoring would be conducted by CEO, RCB and Additional CEO.