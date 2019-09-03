Rawalpindi Cantonment Board to launch drive next week against banned plastic shopping bags

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) had decided to launch a drive against polythene shopping bags next week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) had decided to launch a drive against polythene shopping bags next week.

The board imposed a ban on the usage of polythene shopping bags in its remits from Sept 1. The violators would face action in accordance to the law.

According to a RCB official, there would be a complete ban on polythene bags in markets across the cantonment boards while teams would make surprise visits from next week to inspect implementation on the ban. Fines would also be imposed on the ban violators, he added.

RCB had directed the shopkeepers not to use polythene bags otherwise action in accordance with the law would be taken.

The citizens have also been urged to use alternate bags as plastic bags were a huge threat to the environment.