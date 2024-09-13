Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Tree plantation drive inaugurated

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has started a tree plantation drive 'Plant for Pakistan' in the Cantt areas.

The inaugural plantation drive was held in Cantt Public School, Seham in which Member RCB, Chaudhry Abdul Shakoor planted saplings.

CEO RCB, Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi was also present on the occasion.

The students of the school planted saplings and became part of the plantation campaign on this occasion.

Ch. Abdul Shakur thanked the school management and RCB for organizing the ceremony and initiating planatati6drive.

He said that everyone should plant more trees to make Pakistan greener.

He said that the goal of elimination of environmental pollution in the country would be achieved soon.

Appreciating RCB's efforts in enhancing greenery, he said that RCB was a big part of making Rawalpindi green.

He further highlighted that planting trees is our religious and national duty.

"Environmental pollution has increased significantly because of the decrease in trees and forests", he said.