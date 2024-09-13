Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Tree Plantation Drive Inaugurated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has started a tree plantation drive 'Plant for Pakistan' in the Cantt areas.
The inaugural plantation drive was held in Cantt Public School, Seham in which Member RCB, Chaudhry Abdul Shakoor planted saplings.
CEO RCB, Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi was also present on the occasion.
The students of the school planted saplings and became part of the plantation campaign on this occasion.
Ch. Abdul Shakur thanked the school management and RCB for organizing the ceremony and initiating planatati6drive.
He said that everyone should plant more trees to make Pakistan greener.
He said that the goal of elimination of environmental pollution in the country would be achieved soon.
Appreciating RCB's efforts in enhancing greenery, he said that RCB was a big part of making Rawalpindi green.
He further highlighted that planting trees is our religious and national duty.
"Environmental pollution has increased significantly because of the decrease in trees and forests", he said.
Recent Stories
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SMIU organizes program to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)1 minute ago
-
Mayor calls on religious scholars1 minute ago
-
IUB announces fee reduction amid economic challenges2 minutes ago
-
APHC leader condemns India's use of mercenaries across borders11 minutes ago
-
DC Khairpur imposes ban to maintain law and order during Rabi-ul-Awal11 minutes ago
-
Life of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) a cradle for entire humanity: Speakers12 minutes ago
-
Board issuing disability certificate working at snail's pace, causing problems to PWDs21 minutes ago
-
Additional funds to erstwhile FATA may be proceed once report of sub-committee finalized: Minister21 minutes ago
-
SSDO organizes capacity building workshop on migration governance, combating transnational organized ..21 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq inaugurates calligraphic exhibition22 minutes ago
-
Govt sponsoring 32 dam projects to address water scarcity: Musadik Malik31 minutes ago
-
SRSO organizes live stock medical camps31 minutes ago