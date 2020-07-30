UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board's Operation Against Illegal Cattle Markets; 230 Animals Confiscated

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 03:26 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated over 230 animals and shifted them away to a warehouse as it raided illegal cattle markets set up in the different areas including Seham, Westridge, Range Road, Bakra Mandi and Chungi Number 22

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated over 230 animals and shifted them away to a warehouse as it raided illegal cattle markets set up in the different areas including Seham, Westridge, Range Road, Bakra Mandi and Chungi Number 22.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Cantonment Executive Officer, Rawalpindi Cantt, Faisal Munir Watto.

The administration also removed tents raised for temporary animal markets.

The RCB spokesman informed APP that the board authorities had allowed to set up a temporary animal market in Bhatta Chowk area and imposed ban on sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in all other cantt areas.

He warned the vendors not to violate the orders else strict action would be taken besides heavy fines and animals would also be confiscated.

He informed that the operation against illegal cattle markets would continue on Friday.

He said that the Cantonment Executive Officer Rawalpindi Cantt had directed the authorities concerned to strictly implement corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued to prevent spread of coronavirus.

RCB had launched a grand operation against illegal animal markets and took strict action in accordance with the law against the violators, he added.

Traders had been repeatedly warned that the sale of sacrificial animals is only allowed at the designated cattle markets set up outside the city areas while the sale and purchase of animals in the cantt areas is prohibited.

