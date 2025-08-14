Rawalpindi Cantt Traders Association hold ceremony to mark Independence Day

The Rawalpindi Cantt Traders Association held a grand ceremony to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, filled with patriotic zeal and a spirit of national unity

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani was the chief guest on the occasion while addressing a large crowd CPO said that the Rawalpindi Police is committed to provide foolproof security during the Independence Day celebrations. “We want everyone to enjoy the day with great enthusiasm, and we will stay alert to keep everyone safe,” he added.

He promised that the police will continue to work with the Punjab government to keep peace and security in Rawalpindi.

The CPO also praised the traders for their important role in strengthening Pakistan’s economy. "The business community is the backbone of the country." He appreciated the young people, calling them the future of the country.

Among other, SP Potohar, DSP Cantt, SHO Cantt, traders, members of civil society, and local leaders were present on the occasion. The ceremony started with the cutting of a cake to mark the special day.

The participants made a promise to work together for peace, stability, and economic growth in Pakistan. They vowed to keep the spirit of Independence alive for next generations.