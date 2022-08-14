Rawalpindi celebrates Independence Day with fervour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :As per tradition, a number of flag-hoisting ceremonies, functions, rallies, and walks were held to celebrate Independence Day here on Sunday with full enthusiasm and fervour.

A large number of people participated in the Independence Day events, reflecting the unity of the nation.

A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Government Waqar un Nisa College which was attended by Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor ul Amin Mengal, Station Commander Rawalpindi Brig Sulman Nazar, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmer, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq, City Police Officer, Shehzad Bukhari, officers of district administration, teachers and a large number of students.

Noor ul Amin Mengal along with others hoisted the national flag. The students on the occasion presented national songs and a smartly-turned-out contingent of Punjab Police presented salute.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said nations progressed and attained prosperity after passing through difficulties and hardships and Pakistan would also become a developed country.

He said, "Our forefathers achieved freedom by making countless sacrifices and facing innumerable difficulties and we all should work hard for its progress and development." "On the 75th Independence Day, we renew our pledge not to refrain from giving supreme sacrifices for the peace, progress and prosperity of the country," he added.

RPO Imran Ahmer said, "Today is very important for us and on this occasion we are remembering the supreme sacrifices of the great leaders of Pakistan movement." Freedom was a great blessing and our great elders succeeded to get a free country by sacrificing their lives, the RPO said.

Station Commander Sulman Nazar said officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army considered it an honor to sacrifice their lives for the sake of the country.

"Along with renewing the pledge, today is a day to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Army and their families," he said.

He paid tribute to the struggle of the Muslims of the subcontinent under the dedicated leadership of the father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for independence.

"Youth are the asset of the nation and are dedicated to the protection of freedom and development of the country," said DC Tahir Farooq.

The CPO said, "We all are all united and our real identity is to be Pakistani." The participants also planted saplings under ongoing monsoon plantation campaign. At the end of the ceremony, a cake was also cut.

Meanwhile, national flag-hoisting ceremonies were also organized by the Punjab Arts Council (PAC), Rawalpindi Development Authority, Rescue-1122 and other departments.

The citizens celebrated the 75th Independence Day with great enthusiasm. People of all age groups were busy buying flags and clothing that show their love for Pakistan.

A ceremony was also organized here at Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench. Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Ch. Abdul Aziz were chief guests on the occasion. Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan hoisted the national flag at the LHC Rawalpindi bench. A smartly turned out Punjab police contingent presented guard of honor.

On the occasion, Justice (Retd) Abdul Rehman Lodhi, Justice (Retd) Ali Nawaz Chohan, Justice (Retd) Mujahid Mustakeem, President LHC Rawalpindi Bench Talat Zadi, representatives of Bar Association and a large number of lawyers attended the ceremony.

A large number of people also visited the Pakistan Army museum to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner.

Special prayers were also offered in mosques and churches for the prosperity of Pakistan while the Christian community also arranged programmes in connection with Independence Day.