Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry "Pindi Food Fest" Concludes

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 07:21 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry "Pindi Food Fest" concludes

A three-day Food Festival organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry(RCCI) concluded at Ayub park, providing entertainment to the residents of twin cities

RCCI President Nadeem Rauf, while sharing details of the event, which continued from November 12 to 14, informed that during the three-day festival, more than forty stalls of various regional and traditional foods had been set up from all over Pakistan, while Indonesian and Afghani food stalls also attracted a large number of visitors, he added.

Many people from different walks of life, mostly women and children, visited the food festival.

He said that to empower women, RCCI provided them with a platform to advertise their products through such festivals and exhibitions.

Bangladesh High Commissioner Rahul Alam Siddiqui attended the food festival with his wife while Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and Station Commander Rawalpindi Cantonment board Brigadier Salman Nazar also participated with their families.

Nadeem Rauf said that the purpose of holding the food festival was to expedite business activities after the lifting of Corona restrictions.

The Chamber had always strived to promote local industries, entrepreneurship and SMEs, he added.

He said the visitors enjoyed various stalls of traditional dishes, edible and other items including dry fruits, Organic honey, Mango leather (Dry Mango) and others.

The musical evening for families also featured live performances by local and folk artists, he said.

