Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of commerce and Industry (RCCI) to convene all Pakistan Chambers Conference

The Rawalpindi Chamber of commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Tuesday announced to call the All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference in view of the prevailing economic situation on January 16 to 18

Talking to the media, RCCI President Saqib Rafiq said that the economic activities were at a standstill due to uncertainty.

The conference's purpose was to unite all the chamber presidents under one roof to devise a joint strategy.

He welcomed the discussion in the National Security Council on the economy and said that the biggest issue at this time was inflation; the purchasing power of the common man had been wiped off.

"We hope the government will address trader's grievances," he added.

Saqib informed that more than fifty chamber presidents, presidents of women's chambers and small chambers would participate in the two days conference.

A joint declaration will be issued at the end of the conference.

