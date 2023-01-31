Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organizes blood donation, medical camp

UrduPoint.com

A medical and blood donation camp was organized at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) premises in collaboration with Pakistan Sweet Homes and Temar Diagnostics

Zamarud Khan, Former Chairman of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, and the Patron in Chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes graced the occasion with his presence.

RCCI members, staff, and members of the civil society donated blood for children and other patients suffering from thalassemia.

Later, in the briefing session, RCCI President Saqib Rafiq summarised RCCI's Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) activities.

He said that RCCI was closely working with the Thalassemia society and other agencies to play its CSR role in the fight against thalassemia and would continue to work with other organizations to alleviate the plight of the patients.

