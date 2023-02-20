Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) establishes Regional Connectivity Desk

A Regional Connectivity Desk has been established at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in collaboration with the Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research & Development (AIERD)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ):A Regional Connectivity Desk has been established at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in collaboration with the Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research & Development (AIERD).

The aim of the trading desk is to provide information for trade promotion, networking, B2B and networking at the Chamber of Commerce level in Azerbaijan and the five Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The opening ceremony of the desk was attended by the ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan and Dean of Diplomatic Corps H.E. Atadjan Movlamov, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Khizr Farhadov, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Kistafan, the Ambassador of Tajikistan, Asmatullah Nasreddin, the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyzstan, Olenbek Tutoyev, and the Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Aybak Arif Osmanov.

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq, Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Chairman AIERD Zahid Latif Khan, Haripur Chamber President Tayyab Swati, RCCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shahzad, Former presidents, executive committee members and chamber members were also present on the occasion.

The speakers and ambassadors in their addresses spoke about trade and investment opportunities in Azerbaijan and five countries of Central Asia.

The promotion of trade opportunities in various sectors including tourism, visiting religious places, energy and pharma sectors also came under discussion.

They also stressed on simplifying payment channels and procedures for issuing visas, and also urged on direct flights. Later, the ambassadors visited the Trade Desk where they were briefed.