Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (RCCI) Organizes Session On PSW For Women Entrepreneurs

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 09:03 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organized an orientation session on Pakistan Single Window (PSW) for women entrepreneurs at the Chamber House on Thursday.

President RCCI Saqib Rafiq while briefing the session, informed that the Primary aim of RCCI was to provide a platform for achieving gender equality and women's economic empowerment through greater participation of women in cross-border trade by giving adequate and sustained trading mechanisms to women entrepreneurs and traders.

The session provided an opportunity for women entrepreneurs for getting information related to the single electronic platform to efficiently meet requirements for regulation of imports, exports and transit trade and processes to improve ease of doing business and compliance.

Vice President Faisal Shahzad, Executive Committee members, other distinguished members, women entrepreneurs and students from different institutes attended the session.

