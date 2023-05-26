UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (RCCI) Honors Armed Forces With Heartfelt Tribute

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) honors armed forces with heartfelt tribute

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Friday organized a ceremony to honor the sacrifices of armed forces of the nation on the occasion of 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Friday organized a ceremony to honor the sacrifices of armed forces of the nation on the occasion of 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan'.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi, in his address at the ceremony, expressed deep reverence, stating, "The martyrs are a source of immense pride for us, and I extend heartfelt tribute to the parents of these heroes." The sacrifices made by our armed forces and law enforcement agencies are timeless and unfathomable. It is deeply regrettable and condemnable that certain individuals resorted to burning effigies of the martyrs and subjecting them to humiliation.

Hanif Abbasi said he proposed to the Prime Minister that the Seventh Avenue Interchange be named the Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed Interchange as a heartfelt tribute to him. He emphasized the importance of collective efforts in steering the nation towards a path of development.

During the event, Brigadier Salman Nazar, the station commander, addressed the gathering and expressed his concerns about the enemy's attempts to sow division between the Pakistan Army and the people.

He highlighted the profound sorrow and anguish shared by both the army and the general public regarding the events that unfolded on May 9th.

Saqib Rafiq, President of RCCI, expressed his strong condemnation of the events that occurred on May 9th. He further emphasized the importance of unity in standing against the sinister motives of the enemy, regardless of the circumstances.

The Rawalpindi Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner as well as representatives from DG RDA and Anjuman Tajran, also delivered speeches at the ceremony, honoring the martyrs and paying heartfelt tributes to their sacrifices.

