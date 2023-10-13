Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) celebrates World Egg Day

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) observed World Egg Day at Chamber House in collaboration with SB Eggs here on Friday. The event was graced by Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha as Chief guest

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) observed World Egg Day at Chamber House in collaboration with SB Eggs here on Friday. The event was graced by Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha as Chief guest.

The ceremony was made colourful by the vibrant participation of kids through the painting and cooking competitions among the different teams of RCCI staff. The event ended up highlighting the benefits and nutritional value of eggs in our daily lives.

An awareness seminar was also held on the sidelines of World Egg Day where speakers highlighted the use of eggs in food and their usefulness. They demanded the government to reduce the rates of poultry feed and machinery so that poultry could be cheaper in the country and the industry could flourish.

Speakers also urged to raise awareness about the use of eggs, especially yolks, in the diet. Eggs and poultry used to be the cheapest source of protein but now both are out of reach of the common man due to inflation, they added. In the end, the chief guest distributed prizes among the winners of the egg dishes and painting competition.

Ms Amina Rafiq, Director of Operations Food Authority, Ch Muhammad Ashraf Chairman of Pakistan Poultry Association, Zamarud Khan Patron in Chief Pakistan Sweet Home and President RCCI Saqib Rafiq also attended the event.