Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) 2nd Gems, Jewelry Expo ended

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ):The second edition of Gems, Jewelry and Watches exhibition being organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) ended here on Monday.

During the three day exhibition, more than 50 stalls of different items including precious stones, gems, ornaments and silver, gold and diamond jewelry were displayed.

A large number of citizens from all walks of life have shown keen interest in different types of precious stones and ornaments, mainly, ruby, emerald, topaz, aquamarine, sapphire, zircon and kunzite etc.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, who was the chief guest on the closing ceremony, said that there is huge potential in this non-conventional sector which amounts billion dollar market volume.

From exploration to cutting and polishing and transfer of technology and marketing, government is ready to support chambers initiative in this regard, he informed.

He lauded trade development authority (TDAP) efforts for improving linkages and highlighted the neglected sectors.

Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Shandana Gulzar Khan also attended the exhibition and assured full support and cooperation in promoting gem sector in the country. Government is focusing on empowerment of women entrepreneurs as we are facing human resource development challenge with our competitors in the region, she added.

Ambassadors, High Commissioners, diplomats and commercial councilors from different countries including Canada, Azerbaijan, Italy, Sri Lanka, Australia, Sudan, Malaysia and Nepal also participated in the expo and appreciated the standard of the products being displayed during the event.

RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem remarked that this time we received a huge response from the exhibitors and also in collaboration with Trade Development Authority (TDAP) RCCI organized a technical and informative session for exhibitors on challenges faced by gems and jewelry sector. Representatives from TDAP, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR), Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) and key business stakeholders attended the session.