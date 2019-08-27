Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) delegation calls on Pak Ambassador in Beijing

An eight-member delegation from the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), headed by its Senior Vice President Badar Haroon, called on Pakistan Ambassador to China Ms. Naghmana A. Hashmi

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :An eight-member delegation from the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), headed by its Senior Vice President Badar Haroon, called on Pakistan Ambassador to China Ms. Naghmana A. Hashmi.

The delegation, comprising former RCCI President Raja Amer Iqbal and other senior officials of the organization, is currently visiting China.

Welcoming the visitors, Ambassador Hashmi underscored the importance of business-to-business exchanges to promote Pakistan-China economic relations in a sound and sustained manner.

Enterprises from both countries had a key role to play under the framework of the Pakistan-China All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership for Shared Future in the New Era, said the Ambassador.

Ambassador Hashmi said that the Embassy of and Consulates General of Pakistan in China would continue to perform their due role in facilitating business linkages, giving full play to the dynamism of the private sectors of Pakistan and China.

In their remarks, the enterprise leaders reiterated their focus on promoting Pakistan-China economic relations, particularly through increased interactions amongst small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Badar Haroon and Amer Iqbal briefed the Ambassador on the RCCI's efforts to forge national consensus on matters of commerce and business policy, and emphasized the need for Pakistani and Chinese enterprises to secure win-win outcomes through the opportunities created under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The RCCI is one of Pakistan's oldest and most active chambers of commerce and industry.

The delegation is currently participating in a training programme, organized by China's Ministry of Commerce and the Chinese Embassy based in Islamabad.