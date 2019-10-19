Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) to organize Glorious Rawalpindi Photo Walk on Oct 26

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is going to organize Glorious Rawalpindi Photo Walk at Ayub Park on October 26 to promote and highlight beautiful spots, parks, heritage, old buildings and topography of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is going to organize Glorious Rawalpindi Photo Walk at Ayub Park on October 26 to promote and highlight beautiful spots, parks, heritage, old buildings and topography of the city.

Providing details, RCCI President Saboor Malik said that Rawalpindi was located at the crossroads of three provinces and Azad Kashmir and people from across Pakistan make a brief stay at Rawalpindi while visiting to different tourism places in KP, Gilgit Baltistan and AJK.

We can transform this city into a tourism hub as we have traces of old civilization, which can be a source of attractions for foreign travelers, he added.

The registration for photo competition is open till October 23 and details of criteria and regulations are available at Glorious Rawalpindi Website(http://www.gloriousrawalpindi.com).

The Walk is open for public, however for photo contest, the participants are required to get themselves registered online.