Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organizes photo walk at Ayub Park

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Saturday organized a Photo Walk at Ayub Park with an aim to promote and highlight beautiful spots, parks, heritage, old buildings, scenery and topography of the city.

Five different spots were selected for the photo walk and picture competition including Vintage Park, Pride Rock, Lake, Botanical Garden and Bara Dari.

More than 100 immature photographers, including students, volunteers and citizens from the civil society participated in the event.

While addressing the participants, RCCI President Saboor Malik said that Rawalpindi was located at the crossroads of three provinces and Azad Kashmir and people from across Pakistan do make a brief stay at Rawalpindi while visiting to different tourism places in KP, Gilgit and AJK.

The main idea behind of this contest was to provide an opportunity to new comers in photography to explore beauty and scenic parts of the city to revive its glory and also provide guidelines and techniques to immature photographers through orientation, Saboor said.

"We can transform this city into a tourism hub as we have traces of old civilization, which can be a source of attractions for foreign travelers", he added.

Under photo competition, the best picture would be selected after voting at Web Portal. The details of criteria and regulations are available at Glorious Rawalpindi Website (http://www.gloriousrawalpindi.com/).

In the end, certificates were distributed among the participants.